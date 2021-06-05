Jamai Raja's Ravi Dubey on recovering from COVID 19: Sargun Mehta’s love helped me get through this smoothly

In a recent interview, Ravi Dubey talked about defeating the deadly Coronavirus and revealed how he made better use of his quarantine period.

Actor Ravi Dubey had recently recovered from Covid 19 and announced the same via a post on his social media. For the unversed, the Jamai Raja actor had tested positive for the deadly virus on May 10 and has been quite optimistic during this time. While talking to the Times of India, Ravi has opened up about contracting the deadly virus and also revealed how he made better use of his quarantine period. The handsome star revealed that since his symptoms were mild, the road to recovery wasn’t very difficult.

The Saas Bina Sasural added that he was in Punjab when he contracted the virus and therefore he quarantined himself there in a flat. At that time, his wife Sargun Mehta was in London but she used to call him every day to ensure that he was doing well. “I think it was her love and the blessings of our elders that helped me get through this smoothly,” he was quoted saying.

Adding to this, Ravi mentioned that soon after he was tested negative, he immediately rushed on the set of his maiden production, Udaariyan in Punjab. He said there was a lot of work that required his attention, but he tried his best to keep the physical exertion to the minimum.

Further, talking about his quarantine period, the Karol Bagh star stated that he introspected and retrospected during this period.

“The quarantine period gave me time to work on some amazing stories. I was constantly in touch with writers of our team, and we will soon be coming up with a lot of interesting content across platforms,” Ravi concluded.

