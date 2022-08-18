Janamashtami 2022: Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Mithai’s Aashish Bhardwaj share their fondest memories

In India, festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. From common man to celebrities everyone seems to enjoy the spirit of festivals in our country. Today is Janmashtami and it is one of the most important festivals that is celebrated in our country. Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and the savior of dharma, Sri Krishna. Janmashtami wishes are floating in from every corner on social media and even our Telly celebs talked about their celebrations as well as wished their fans.

Rohit Suchanti who plays the role of Rishi in Zee TV’S Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, “I really enjoy the festival of Janmashtami. When I was a kid, my mom used to dress me up as Krishna every year and I used to really enjoy all the attention. This year, after ages, I again got to dress up as Krishna for a special episode that we shot with all the members of Zee Kutumb and it brought back loads of memories. In Mumbai, Janmashtami is celebrated on a grand scale, and watching all the people gather in large groups for the ‘Matki Tod’ tradition is so much fun to watch. I wish everyone a very happy Janmashtami, may you eat a lot of sweets and good food.”

Aashish Bhardwaj, who essays the character of Siddharth in Zee TV's Mithai mentioned, "In my hometown Khatauli, Janmashtami is always celebrated extravagantly. All the temples used to be fully decorated and everyone ensured to decorate their respective houses. The entire city would be full of life throughout the day which I just loved. Till date, I fondly cherish those days of visiting Mela and watching Jhaakiya in the city. After moving to Mumbai, I have enjoyed watching Dahi Handi and would like to specially request my fans and viewers to be extra cautious while forming the human pyramid if they are participating in Dahi Handi. My best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.”

