Janamashtami 2022: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa deck up their munchkin Laksh as Krishna; Watch

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are among the well-known celebrity couples in the entertainment industry. The duo enjoys a massive fan following owing to their comedy skills. Speaking about their love life, Bharti and Haarsh met each other eight years ago on the sets of the show Comedy Circus. Bharti was a contestant on the show, while Haarsh was a scriptwriter in the same show. They then fell in love with each other and tied the knot on 3 December 2017. The duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. Bharti and Haarsh fondly call their son 'Gola' and named him Laksh.

Today, Bharti shared an adorable video of Haarsh playing with Laksh on her Instagram handle. As we celebrate Janamashtami today, the comedienne made sure to make her son's first Janamashtami special and decked up this little munchkin as Krishna. Laksh looks adorable as he is dressed in a yellow outfit and has a small peacock feather adorned on his head. Fans have flooded Bharti's comment section with amazing comments and have showered immense love on Laksh.

On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh, who are known for their impeccable hosting skills, recently hosted the singing reality show, Superstar Singers 2. Prior to this, they were occupied with Hunarbaaz and their home production show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, which is a major hit among the audience, whose name was later changed to The Khatra Khatra Show. The duo recently graced Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and will soon be seen making a special appearance on the popular dance reality show DID Super Moms.

