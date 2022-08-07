Janhvi Kapoor reveals Tejasswi Prakash's fans' reaction to her ‘Naagin 6’ reel; Says 'I was totally impressed'

Janhvi Kapoor is among the popular Bollywood actresses in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her stunning pictures and interesting reels. Having said that, recently the actress created a hilarious reel on Tejasswi Prakash starrer show Naagin 6. The reel was based on a specific dialogue from this supernatural show which was recreated by Janhvi with a funny twist.

Now, Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the reaction she received from Tejasswi Prakash's fans on her Naagin 6 reel. As mentioned in the India Forums report, Janhvi was asked about her reel in an interview to which the actress said that she and her team keep sharing random ideas to create reels. She reveals that while shooting for a film she had a long break and that's when she planned to shoot for the reel.

When asked about Tejasswi’s fans bombarding the reel with their likes and comments, Janhvi added that Tejasswi's fans are so much fun and full of love and she was totally impressed with the audience's reaction to her video. She further added, "Love to all Tejasswi Prakash fans”.

Speaking about Jahnvi Kapoor, the actress recently starred in GoodLuck Jerry which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018) which starred Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead roles.

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash, the actress started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Also Read: Karan Kundrra CONFIRMS marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘Sab raazi hain’