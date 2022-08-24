Janhvi Kapoor’s take on Rupali Ganguly’s dialogue from Anupamaa will leave you in splits; Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor is among the most gorgeous and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She is quite popular for her fashionable looks and sizzling dance moves. The actress also has an incredible comic sense and she often gives a glimpse of the same on her social media. Goodluck Jerry actress recently recreated a viral monologue from TRP top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. She has given a hilarious twist to Rupali Ganguly’s dialogue and it’s a must-watch.

In the video shared by Janhvi Kapoor, she is seen enacting a popular dialogue of Rupali Ganguly from her popular show Anupamaa. In the long monologue, she is seen giving a knockoff reply to her former mother-in-law Leela, as she tells her that she has no right to object to her actions since she is not her daughter-in-law anymore. Janhvi Kapoor recreated the dialogue with her friends, which goes like, “'Main ghoomun, phirun, nachun, gaon, hasun, khelon, bahar jaon, akeli jaon, kisi aur ke saath jaon, jahan jaon, jab jaon, jaise bhi jaon, aapko kya?” She has shared the video from her vacation she had with her friends. Roohi actress looks gorgeous in white top and denim shorts with a checker shirt.

Talking about Janhvi she had earlier imitated Tejasswi Prakash's 'midnight walk' dialogue from Naagin 6. Her expressions left everyone in splits. She captioned it as, "Jab midnight cravings wali walk ke beech koi tumhe pakad le." The video went viral on social media.

Anupamaa story

Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts for the last two years. The leads of the show include Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, among others. The show revolves around the life of the protagonist Anupama, who worked hard to create her identity and earn respect from her family. It shows the journey of a meek housewife, who learns to live her life on her own terms.

