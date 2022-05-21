Jankee Parekh hails Nakuul Mehta for his new short films Tasalli Se: Continue chasing your dreams

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are among the most popular real life couples of the Telly world. The actor, who is presently seen playing the role of Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, has been married to Jankee for 10 years now. They are a very fun-loving couple and often share pictures of their goofy moments on social media. Jankee has been constant support of Nakuul in his career over the years. She recently shared an appreciation post for his new short films.

Nakuul Mehta has been part of a short films recently, namely Tasalli Se. He and his wife Jankee had gone to the screening of these films yesterday and latter was truly impressed with his work. The couple looked stunning together as she sported a bright red midi dress and Nakuul looked dapper in black formal look. She shared a picture with Nakuul and encouraged him to follow his dreams. She captioned, “Continue chasing your dreams and I’ll be right by your side cheering you. The screening of #TasalliSe & #Gray last night was nothing short of spectacular ! Congratulations @tanejamainhoon and the entire team at @weareyuvaa for pulling off a coup. Incase you haven’t seen these beautiful short films yet, go the Amazon shopping app & click on Mini Tv to watch it #TasalliSe & #Gray Streaming now on @amazonminitv”

See her post here-

On the work front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend and now he will be seen in the short film Tasalli Se.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta reveals why he hasn't switched on TV for the last 2 years after Sufi was born