Jankee Parekh Mehta shares a childhood PHOTO of hubby Nakuul Mehta wishing him on their wedding anniversary

Jankee Parekh Mehta shares a picture with hubby Nakuul Mehta reminiscing their childhood love on their 8th wedding anniversary.

Nakuul Mehta, television actor known for his role in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz, and wife Jankee Parekh prove that dreamy love stories do exist. Reminding us of a typical Bollywood romantic film, Nakuul and Jankee's wedding story is such that makes us shed tears of happiness. Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot on January 28, 2012, however, their love story dates back to their childhood. The couple dated for 9 years and it was Jankee who took charge and proposed Nakul for marriage.

Nakuul and Jankee celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary today and Jankee has shared a super adorable childhood picture of themselves. Wishing hubby Nakuul on their anniversary, Jankee reminisces their childhood love story. "Childhood love taken seriously", she wrote as she marks 8 years of a happy married life with Nakuul. Her cute post left the fans gushing who filled her post's comments section with best wishes and compliments. Many friends from the industry too poured their blessings on the couple.

Nakuul is a television actor while wifey Jankee is a singer. Nakuul's last outing was Zee5 series Never Kiss Your Boyfriend where the actor shared the screen with Anya Singh. The story revolves around two best friends, Tanie and Sumer, who reunite after 5 years of separation. It is a 10 episode series based on Sumrit Shahi’s book of the same name.

