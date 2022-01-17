Jankee Parekh shares heartwarming birthday post for Nakuul Mehta: You are born to do only great things in life

Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta rings on his birthday on 17th January. As the actor turned a year older, his beautiful wife Jankee Parekh took to social media to give special wishes to hubby. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee were college sweethearts and they got married in 2012. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in February last year. On the special day of Nakuul Mehta, his wifey shared a lovey-dovey picture of them along with an amazing caption.

In the post shared by Jankee, she has appreciated her husband and wishes him to fulfill all his dreams. She shared in the caption, “To my Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer and the Best Dada Sufi could have asked for in the whole wide world. You are born to do only great things in this life, so go achieve them while Sufi and I stand by you, smile with you, and love you through every single moment of it all. Happiest birthday baby @nakuulmehta”

She has shared a series of photos with multicolor balloons on the floor. They are seen playing with the balloons.

See post here-

Nakuul Mehta has tested COVID-19 positive a few days back and he was in self-isolation for a few days. His wife and little boy, Sufi had also tested positive, following which their son was admitted to the hospital. He was running a high fever. Jankee had shared a long post about the turmoils they had to face as their son was not well. She had shared the post when Sufi had completed 11 months, and he was finally safe and healthy. Nakuul Mehta has also shared a picture with his son, with the caption, “We are 11 months young today 11 months of giggles, laughters, tears, soiled diapers, sleepless nights & infinite joy!”



