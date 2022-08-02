Jankee Parekh shares throwback PIC with Nakuul Mehta as they celebrate two decades of togetherness

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are among the most adorable couples in the telly industry. The due is college sweetheart and they got married in 2012 and they are proud parents of a baby, Sufi. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 star Nakuul Mehta and his wife share a fun relationship and have always been each other’s support. They often give glimpses of their beautiful bond on social media. Jankee Parekh recently shared a throwback picture of the couple as they completed 2 decades of togetherness.

In the post shared by the singer, she is seen with Nakuul Mehta from an early stage of their career. She captioned the video, “Always better when we’re together 2 Decades to ‘Us’ @nakuulmehta.” Numerous friends and fans of the couple commented on the post. Karan Wahi wrote, “Arererererere Shona baabu ne khaaana khaya waala time hai ye”, Anita Hassanandani commented, “Look at you two”, Kubbra Sait wrote, “Awwwh!”. Niki Walia commented, “God bless you both”. Mansi Srivastava, Kishwer Merchant and others dropped love emojis. Hina Khan also dropped evil eye emojis.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee love story

Nakuul and Jankee had a steady 9-year-long relationship before they decided to take their relationship to a top-notch higher and involve their parents. Though Nakuul would have married Jankee when he as 18 years old, but the decision was tough. Jankee hailed from a traditional Gujarati family, and they were hesitant as Nakuul wasn’t Gujarati or a businessman. Nakuul finally spoke to her parents until they were convinced. And then, he decided to go down on one knee to propose to Jankee for marriage. He shared, 'At 2 am, I proposed to her on Marine Drive with a 5-page poem I’d written. Thankfully she said ‘yes’ before the cops came after us!'. The duo had a traditional marriage with grand ceremony on January 28, 2012.

