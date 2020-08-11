Janmashtami 2020: Kapil Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Jasmin Bhasin and other celebrities send wishes to fans

Kapil Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Jasmin Bhasin, Charu Asopa, Mugdha Chapekar, Krishna Kaul, Viayendra Kumeria, Sharad Malhotra and several other Television actors wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami .

Janmashtami is an auspicious festival celebrated in Indian every year. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Today (August 11, 2020) as we celebrate Janmashtami many celebrities extended their best wishes. Kapil Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Jasmin Bhasin, Charu Asopa, Mugdha Chapekar, Krishna Kaul, Viayendra Kumeria, Sharad Malhotra and several other Television actors wished their fans on the auspicious They shared their best memories of the festival from their past, and also revealed how they will celebrate Gokulashtami this year owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Many also opened up about how they have put Lord Krishna's teachings to use in life.

Kumkum Bhagya star Mugdha Chapekar (Prachi) shared why the festival is so close to her heart. She said, 'I enjoy celebrating Janmashtami. It is a very special festival for me. I have played the role of Radha for a beautiful dance sequence in one of my earlier shows as well. Apart from celebrating the festival and making sweets, playing Radha for a special episode was one of my most special memories of Janmashtami too.' On the other hand, Kanika Mann aka Guddan from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega got nostalgic. She revealed. 'As a kid, Janmashtami was a big festival and on this day, back at home in Panipat all the temples in the city would be decorated and lit with diyas. As a family, we would step out and visit each of these temples to seek blessings and see all the different decorations each temple would put up. Sometimes I would also dress up as Radha to visit the neighbourhood temples.'

Naagin 4's Dev aka Vijayendra Kumeria revealed what he has learnt from Lord Krishna. He said, 'Karm kiye ja phal ki chinta na kar is an all-time favourite and yet relevant. Lord Krishna was ahead of his times. He is alive in Geeta. His teachings are forever relevant.' His former co-star Jasmin Bhasin (Nayantara from the show) said, 'Lord Krishna’s words of wisdom are contemporary and people of all generations can relate with them. Krishna was the first one to teach us the value of Karm and Karma. What goes around comes around is a reality.'

Sharad Malhotra, who is all set to play a pivotal role in also shared show Krishna's teachings have helped him in life. 'There are three gates to self-destructive hell: lust, anger, and greed. This still holds true in modern times. Lord Krishna has left his inner richness in our hearts and minds. I feel very peaceful when I think of Lord Krishna,' expressed the actor.

कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की आप सब को बहुत बहुत बधाई जय श्री कृष्णा pic.twitter.com/08mJdeQNIP — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 11, 2020

Back in d day ... I used to look forward to Janmashtami as the next day I wanted to break Matkis in my colony but unfortunately we didn’t get offs from school.....but now I feel worse for school kids as they don’t have school but no breaking matkis ....neway #HappyJanmashtami — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 11, 2020

