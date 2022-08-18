Janmashtami Special: Rupali Ganguly’s son reveals her secrets on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is one of the leading shows on the telly screens for the past few weeks. The entertainment-based show engages the audience with fun-filled activities, dance performances, and much more. In the show, the on-screen families from popular shows like Anupamaa, Pandya Store, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and others are seen competing against each other for winning the best on-screen family award. In the upcoming episode, the actors will be seen celebrating Krishna Janamashtami on the sets.

In the episode, Rupali Ganguly looks charming as she dresses as Yashoda and her on-screen daughter Anu is dressed up as little Krishna. Rupali does aarti of Kanha ji and she is also seen doing dance performances with other actors on the show. In the promo, little Anu shares how Rupali cares for her and makes reels with her. Actor Ashish Malhotra, who plays Rupali’s son in the show Anupamaa, shared that he lost his father during the show, and he found support in her. Her son, Reyansh also came to the show, and he shared that Rupali comes home, watches the reel and goes to sleep. His words left everyone in splits.

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar graced Ravivaar with Star Parivaar for promoting his film 'Raksha Bandhan'. In this episode, we saw Rupali's special bond with Akshay Kumar and they even celebrated Raksha Bandhan on the stage of the show. Rupali tied rakhi to Akshay and also received a beautiful gift from the actor.

Rupali took to her Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebration. In these pictures, Rupali posed along with her family and also shared some solo pictures in a beautiful yellow saree. In the caption o this post, the Anupamaa actress wrote, "Some precious moments with my beautiful family on #rakshabandhan And I Absolutely Loveee this beautiful saree @akshaykumar it’s my favorite color too Thank you for being so thoughtful…. Touched and emotional… This shall be my prized possession… precious Wish I had remembered to take a few pics atleast when we met again May Matarani and Mahakal bless us all".

