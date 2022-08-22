Janmashtami Zee Ke Sang: Shweta Tiwari, Rithvik Dhanjani, Adaa Khan deliver incredible dance performances

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. It captures the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), who was once an effortless and easy-going charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile along the way and is, today, an intense, brooding man. On the other side, Radha (Neeharika Roy) is a spiritual and optimistic girl, who is on a mission to help Mohan smile once again. While the audience is loving the chemistry between our beloved Radha and Mohan, it looks like the viewers are in for a special treat pretty soon as the Trivedi’s get set to host a mega Janmashtami celebration that will be filled with lots of fun, dance, masti, and drama! The special episode ‘Janmashtami Zee Ke Sang’ will air on 20th August from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, only on Zee TV.

During this special celebration in the current track of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, the viewers will witness some fantastic performances by their favourite Zee TV stars like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Rishab (Manit Joura), Rishi (Rohit Suchanti), Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), Mallishka (Maera Mishra), Mithai (Debattama Saha), Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), and Radha (Neeharika Roy). What’s more is that popular actors like Rithvik Dhanjani, Shweta Tiwari, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Adaa Khan, Vrushika Mehta, and Rupal Patel will also be seen joining this mega celebration of Janmashtami Zee Ke Sang and entertaining the audience like never before!

While the handsome boys - Manit Joura and Krishna Kaul - will mesmerize everyone with their wonderful performance to Har Taraf Hai Yeh Shor, Chandi Ke Daal Par, and Go Go Go Govinda, it will be Maera Mishra, Adaa Khan, and Vrushika Mehta’s performance to Naino Wale Ne, Khoya Hain, and Ghar More Pardesiya that will sweep you off your feet. Our very own Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan’s (Shabir Ahluwalia) sizzling romantic act on Ek Dil Hai Ek Jaan Hai, Kesariya Tera, and Tere Rang will surely melt your hearts. Adding more glamour to the Janmashtami Zee Ke Sang celebration is Shweta Tiwari who will put up an alluring classical act to the songs - Deewani Mastani, and Kaahe Ched Mohe. Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s performance to the songs Kanha So Ja, Kanha - Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan and Ghumar will also leave the viewers spellbound. But that’s just the beginning! The audience is surely going to be blown away by the wonderful Radha - Krishna acts by our beloved Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) as they groove to Ghanan Ghanan, Dholi taro Dhol, and Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murarey.

Talking about the Janmashtami Zee Ke Sang celebration, Shabir Ahluwalia mentioned, “After being part of Kumkum Bhagya’s grand Holi celebration, this time I will be the part of the mega Janmashtami celebration for my new show - Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. For this special episode, I shot with a few popular artists of the Zee Kutumb as well as some of the most popular TV celebrities, and I am really happy that I got the chance to create some wonderful memories with each one of them after so long. I am also dancing with my co-star Neeharika Roy for the first time, and it was amazing working with her. I truly hope the audience enjoys this Janmashtami celebration with us like always.”

Talking about her first Janmashtami celebration with Zee Kutumb, Neeharika Roy added, “I am really very excited to be a part of Zee TV’s grand Janmashtami celebration this year. I have always seen it on television, but this is the first time I will be celebrating a festival with the Zee Kutumb, and I couldn’t be more excited. This will be the first time viewers will watch me performing with Shabir Sir, and while I am very nervous, I hope the viewers like our chemistry and our performance as we have worked very hard.”

