Jannat Zubair Birthday bash: Shivangi Joshi, Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu and others mark their presence

Jannat Zubair rang on her birthday on 29 August. She is one of the leading names in the telly industry and has been part of numerous successful shows. The actress is presently seen as one of the contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Owing to her daring attitude and excellent performance in stunts, she has been named as ‘Baby shark’ of the season. Tu Aashiqui actress has thrown a grand party on her birthday, which was graced by numerous celebs like Shivangi Joshi, Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu and others.

As per the exclusive pictures of the celeb spotted at the birthday bash of the actress, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik was seen with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She had sported a floral corset-style dress and beige heels. Abhinav had sported a casual t-shirt and denims. Mouni Roy looked gorgeous in a monochrome dress with a frill top and slit skirt. She was accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar. Shivangi Joshi, who is good friends with Jannat, looked stunning in a white short dress paired with bright pink heels. Jannat Zubair looked sizzling in a beige shimmery off-shoulder outfit and she had also sported a studded tiara.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Chetna Pande and Faisal Shaikh were also seen in the party. Chetna looked chic in a black polka dot mini dress and Mr. Faisu sported a black stylish suit. Mahhi Vij was also spotted with daughter Tara, who looked like a barbie in a pink frock. Mahhi looks comfy yet fashionable in a denim buttoned dress. Sriti Jha was also seen at the party and she looked gorgeous in black fitted dress.

See photos here-

On the professional front, Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television shows, Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui. Apart from this, she even starred in several music videos.

Also read-Happy Birthday Jannat Zubair: PICS where Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's 'baby shark' gave boss lady vibes