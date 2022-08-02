Jannat Zubair drops hint about collaborating with Karan Johar after Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani; PIC

Jannat Zubair has hinted about collaborating with Karan Johar. Yes, you read that right! Earlier yesterday, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant took to her social media space and dropped a hint about the same. Jannat took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo featuring a black coffee mug. One can see ‘Dharma 2.0’ written on it. She also added a couple of ‘hush-hush’ emojis along with her picture. In the next couple of stories, she was seen recording herself in the mirror, while someone styled her hair. So, it looks like Jannat will soon be working with Karan Johar’s Dharma 2.0.

For the unversed, KJo’s Dharma 2.0 produces ad films and digital content. Here’s what the official website of Dharma has to say about its new wing Dharma 2.0. “Dharma 2.0, as the edgy name suggests, is a young and zippy venture by Dharma Productions. With this move, the country’s most prolific movie production house enters the world of ad film production and the dynamic world of digital. It further reads, “The birth of Dharma 2.0 is in line with this very versatility, as the new venture will not only produce ad films for television, but will also execute creative and clutter breaking solutions across digital space.”

Jannat happens to be the third television actor after Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani, who has announced about working with Karan Johar in recent days. Earlier, Shraddha and Arjun took to their social media spaces and shared pictures of handwritten letters from the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmmaker, who welcomed them into the Dharma family. Shraddha even shared photos with Karan Johar on her Instagram space. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will feature Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. It remains to be see how Jannat will be collaborating with Dharma 2.0.

