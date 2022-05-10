Jannat Zubair opens up on being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: I was afraid if I could do the stunts or not

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses and she is also an internet sensation. The beautiful actress enjoys a massive fan following. She started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa, and her acting skills were highly appreciated in the show. She went on to work in other shows including Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Tu Aashiqui and others.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Now Jannat in her recent interview with Telly Chakkar, opened up about her being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and whether she would like to do the show or not. Jannat shared, “I have been getting the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi for many years but never took it as I was afraid if I could do the stunts or not, but now I have released that the show is very interesting and I should take it up,” said Jannat.

When asked about Bigg Boss, she said, “I would never be able to do the show as I am not made for the show, I am a very introvert person and I don’t think I will be able to do the show, I will be a complete miss match for the show.”

The fans of the actress would be super excited to see Jannat in a reality show like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

