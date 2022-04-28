Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12?

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is soon going to air on Television, and fans are quite eager to know the name of the contestants. While actresses Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha are rumoured to be confirmed participants, more names are coming out including Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Rajiv Adatia, and the social media star Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr. Faisu. Young star Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most talented actresses in the industry and is quite active on her social media handle as well. Jannat has been part of various hit shows on television such as Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Karmaphal Data Shani, and Tu Aashiqui. She was last seen in the daily soap, Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se.

As per ETimes TV, Jannat has been approached for the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The report suggests that talks with Jannat have reached an advanced stage. While the popular social media star Faisal Shaikh has already been confirmed of participating in the show. It is also said that Shashank Vyas can also be expected as a contestant in the show. Shashank Vyas is known for playing adult Jagdish in Balika Vadhu. As per the India Forums report, Rajiv Adatia will also be a part of this twelfth season. Rajiv Adatia was a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Apart from them, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Erica Fernandes, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, and Sriti Jha will reportedly be seen as the contestants in the show. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

