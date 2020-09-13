Jannat Zubair Rahmani sends birthday love to brothers Siddharth Nigam & Abhishek with a quirky yet sweet post

As Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam celebrate their birthday birthday today, their good friend Jannat Zubair Rahmani, took to her social media handle to shower them with best wishes and love. Take a look.

Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam are touted to the most handsome brother duo in the entertainment industry. With their good looks, style, and amazing acting skills, the young brothers have won millions of hearts. They have made a special place among fans, and their bond has been adored by many. Today, (September 13, 2020), is a 'special' day for Siddharth and Abhishek, as the coolest brother duo is celebrating their 'Happy Wala Birthday.' Yes, they have turned a year older, and are brimming in happiness.

Both, Siddharth and Abhishek, have been receiving immense love, blessings, good wishes from all over on their birthday. While fans cannot keep calm as they celebrate their bond, their friends from the Telly world are also showering them with birthday love. One of their close friends, Jannat Zubair Rahmani took to her social media handle to wish Siddharth and Abhishek in the cutest way possible. The beautiful actress shared a throwback picture with the handsome brothers and penned down a quirky yet sweet birthday post for them.

ALSO READ: Panipat actor Abhishek Nigam and Siddharth Nigam collaborate for a song, says, 'overwhelmed with the response'

In the picture, the trio is seen flaunting their 'swag' as they pose for the camera, and look completely adorable. Wishing Siddharth and Abhishek happy birthday, Jannat wrote, Jitne masoom aapko hum iss photo me lagg rahe hain, vo ek chhal hai. Sachai aapko Siddharth k Vlog me pata chalegi.' (We might be looking very innocent in this picture, but it is untrue. You will get to know the truth in Siddharth's Vlog.)

Meanwhile, Sidharth also gave a glimpse of the birthday celebrations with Abhishek, as the two brothers dressed up in funky and colour twinning outfits. Anushka Sen commented on Siddharth's post and wrote, 'Happy birthday to the coolest bro duo.'

Take a look at their posts here:

Well, if you're thinking that Sidharth and Abhishek are twins, you're mistaken. The brothers are so much similar in their looks that often people feel they are twins, but it is not so. In fact, it's even more interesting, as the two were actually born on the same date (September 13) but 3 years apart from each other. Abhishek is the elder brother, while Sidharth is three years younger than him.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Nigam gives us a tour of the 'new normal' on the sets of Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×