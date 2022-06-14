Jannat Zubair-Shivangi Joshi OR Rubina Dilaik-Faisal Shaikh: Whose video do you like more? Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is being filmed currently in Cape Town. Along with performing treacherous stunts, the contestants are having a gala time and are leaving no stones unturned to explore the beautiful place. They have been continuously sharing amusing pictures and videos of their fun time. The promos have started releasing and are giving us a glimpse of the stunts that can be seen in the upcoming episodes. The promos are proof that the audiences are surely going to be on the edge of their seats once the show starts airing.

Today, Faisal shared a video along with actress Rubina Dilaik and the two can be seen grooving on the viral trend. Sharing this reel, the social media star Faisal captioned, "New version". On the other hand, Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi, too, are seen dancing to the Bollywood song 'Saiya Dil Mein Aana Re' amidst the stunts. Sharing this on her Instagram handle, Jannat captioned, "SAIYA DIL MEIN AANA RE" The contestants are having a great camaraderie, and their fans are excited to see them perform the stunts with the same enthusiasm.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 release date announced:

Today, Colors TV also shared a promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 on its Instagram page. In this short promo, Rohit Shetty can be seen turning a bike upside down and saying his patent dialogue 'Bach Ke Kaha Jayega, Khatra Kahi Se Bhi Ayega'. But the main highlight of this promo was that the makers have finally revealed the release date of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The caption of this promo read, "Khatron ka vaar hoga iss baar non-stop! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par!". Yes, the wait is over, and audiences will get a thrilling experience from 2nd July as the show will start airing on the television screens.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town.

