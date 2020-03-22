  1. Home
Janta Curfew: Arjun Bijlani, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna Hina Khan & others ring a bell to express gratitude

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 5 minutes at 5 PM to express gratitude to real heroes, many actors stepped up to follow it making for an amazing spectacle. This was in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
3692 reads Mumbai Updated: March 22, 2020 06:33 pm
Janta Curfew: Arjun Bijlani, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna and others ring a bell, clap to express gratitudeJanta Curfew: Arjun Bijlani, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna and others ring a bell, clap to express gratitude
Today as India practices Janta Curfew which is a self-imposed restrain on oneself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to take 5 minutes from their schedule and come to their balconies and just express gratitude to those working relentlessly in the time of crisis by applauding, ringing a bell or just using utensils. AS soon as the clock ticked 5 PM, most of the celebrities came forward to share their moment of expressing gratitude, whilst inspiring many others to do the same. It was a rare moment of solidarity, for sure! 

From Rashami Desai, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Chandna to Sanaya Irani, Ekta Kapoor and many others, came forward to express their gratitude and clap and whistle for the real "heroes." "We clapped . We came together. And this is just the beginning..Lots more to achieve. #jantacurfew" Arjun wrote while Sanaya too said that united we stand to fight this, and express gratitude. 

In response to the several videos shared by citizens on social media, PM Modi tweeted thanking them for it. He wrote, "ये धन्यवाद का नाद है, लेकिन साथ ही एक लंबी लड़ाई में विजय की शुरुआत का भी नाद है। आइए, इसी संकल्प के साथ, इसी संयम के साथ एक लंबी लड़ाई के लिए अपने आप को बंधनों (Social Distancing) में बांध लें। #JantaCurfew."

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

आज शाम पाँच बजे हमारा पूरा देश एक था ..एक आवाज़ थी और एक जोश था ..मैं आज शाम के बारे में अपने नाती पोतों को ज़रूर बताऊँगा ...उनसे कहूँगा कि हर संकट को धन्यवाद कहो क्यूँकि हमें ख़ुशियाँ नहीं संकट एक करते हैं । अब मुट्ठी बंध चुकी है । This crisis has unified us like never before . Thank you honourable PM #narendramodi Thank u dear neighbours @karanvgrover @poppyjabbal for the video #janatacurfew #covid_19 ...

A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on

Credits :Instagram / Twitter

