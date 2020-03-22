Janta Curfew: Arjun Bijlani, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna Hina Khan & others ring a bell to express gratitude

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 5 minutes at 5 PM to express gratitude to real heroes, many actors stepped up to follow it making for an amazing spectacle. This was in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today as India practices Janta Curfew which is a self-imposed restrain on oneself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to take 5 minutes from their schedule and come to their balconies and just express gratitude to those working relentlessly in the time of crisis by applauding, ringing a bell or just using utensils. AS soon as the clock ticked 5 PM, most of the celebrities came forward to share their moment of expressing gratitude, whilst inspiring many others to do the same. It was a rare moment of solidarity, for sure!

From , , Surbhi Chandna to , Ekta Kapoor and many others, came forward to express their gratitude and clap and whistle for the real "heroes." "We clapped . We came together. And this is just the beginning..Lots more to achieve. #jantacurfew" Arjun wrote while Sanaya too said that united we stand to fight this, and express gratitude.

In response to the several videos shared by citizens on social media, PM Modi tweeted thanking them for it. He wrote, "ये धन्यवाद का नाद है, लेकिन साथ ही एक लंबी लड़ाई में विजय की शुरुआत का भी नाद है। आइए, इसी संकल्प के साथ, इसी संयम के साथ एक लंबी लड़ाई के लिए अपने आप को बंधनों (Social Distancing) में बांध लें। #JantaCurfew."

Bells, Claps, Sounds, Shankh and what all!! Goose bumps !! Can’t describe what I felt. I am proud to be an Indian. We are One. Everyone came out in their balconies and terraces, paying their gratitude. Thanks @narendramodi Sir for this. Go Corona Go! — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 22, 2020

I get this feeling that I am a part of history. Even though it is a trying time but the feeling of the whole country united against a deadly virus is what that matters. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for this amazing witness. #5baje5minute #JantaCurfew #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/e9lWzGeVpC — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) March 22, 2020

