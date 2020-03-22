Janta Curfew: Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Karishma Tanna and other TV stars urge fans to follow PM Modi's request
Today (March 22, 2020) India woke up to a rather unusual sight. With deserted roads, shops closed, public places shut down and trains halted, as the country is observing Janta Curfew which began at 7 am on Sunday. PM Modi a few days ago, called for a call Janta Band and requested people to stay at home to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. While many have been practicing self-isolation and quarantine since the cases in India started rising, this nationwide 'Janta Curfew' by Modiji was a much-needed decision.
From Bollywood celebrities to sports personalities to TV actors and everyone who has a strong influence on the masses is asking their fans to show their support in this difficult time and follow PM Modi's request diligently. With the death toll reaching above 300 in India, these actors are urging people to take the matter seriously and support the call to stay indoors. They're advising fans to show unity in this crucial time to keep everyone safe and fight this war against COVID-19 together.
Among TV celebrities coming out to share their support to observe the Janta Curfew till 9 pm are Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Nakuul Mehta, Karishma Tanna, and others. Sharing videos and pictures on their social media handles, they are requesting people to make the most of this time and don't step out. Shefali Bagga, Vikas Gupta, Sanjay Gagnani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Ssara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Chhavi Hussein and Deepika Singh have also extended their support.
Check out TV Celebs supporting Janta Curfew here:
I urge every1 to follow #JantaCurfew 2morrow n so forth.Let us al thank n show r appreciation to da people in da front lines facing ths pandemic,da health care workers deserve r gratitude n acknowledgement as much as possible.Tomorrow 5pm let us gv r heroes a #NationWideApplause
— HK (@eyehinakhan) March 21, 2020
What a lovely way to be woken up! We never get this on a school day, office day, working day or Sundays. This is happening only because it's a self imposed forced quarantine. I understand that it's tough for many. Me too. Shoots have stopped, office has stopped.. I've got the equipment home, laptop home (I never do that), I'm working from home like many others. But all of you who are complaining about the #jantacurfew #socialdistancing please take a moment and think. You made this home, your family & loved ones live here.. is it really so bad to be living in the own house for a few days? It could be much worse, if you get hit by the virus. And you might not be the worst affected.. but your parents, who mistakenly you might end up transmitting the virus to. Take a step back, enjoy the small pleasures. This song that my daughter sang for us today, is one of the many beautiful joys that we might never get to experience under normal circumstances. After this, we'll cook breakfast, clean the house, read some books, dance to music.. This is what I need. What do you need? #coronavirus _______________ #selfquarantined #homequarantine #coronasematdarona #thistooshallpass #bestrong
I support #JantaCurfew Just 2 things to follow: 1). TOMORROW SUNDAY 7am to 9pm DONT STEP OUT OF YOUR HOUSE. 2). 5pm COME TO YOUR WINDOWS/ BALCONIES TO Applaud & celebrate THE SPIRIT OF ALL OUR FRONTLINE WORKERS: doctors, fire fighters, defence forces, police department, security guards, hospital staff, medical system, political leaders! Thank you honourable PM @narendramodi for this super idea to make the #covid19 #coronavirus inactive
Quarantine is the call for the day ! Pls to that and fight corona . We don’t have that much tests kits. Few more are being procured to supplement the original stack but are still short for a large population. Pls understand and spread this message #corona #coronaupdate #pmmodi #stayhomechallenge #coronapocalypse #coronapandemic #coronaoutbreak #jantacurfew #stayhomestaysafe
