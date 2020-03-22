Janta Curfew: Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Karishma Tanna and other TV stars urge fans to follow PM Modi's request

Here's how Indian Television celebrities have extended their support to PM Modi's Janta Curfew initiative and requested fans to diligently follow it.

Today (March 22, 2020) India woke up to a rather unusual sight. With deserted roads, shops closed, public places shut down and trains halted, as the country is observing Janta Curfew which began at 7 am on Sunday. PM Modi a few days ago, called for a call Janta Band and requested people to stay at home to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. While many have been practicing self-isolation and quarantine since the cases in India started rising, this nationwide 'Janta Curfew' by Modiji was a much-needed decision.

From Bollywood celebrities to sports personalities to TV actors and everyone who has a strong influence on the masses is asking their fans to show their support in this difficult time and follow PM Modi's request diligently. With the death toll reaching above 300 in India, these actors are urging people to take the matter seriously and support the call to stay indoors. They're advising fans to show unity in this crucial time to keep everyone safe and fight this war against COVID-19 together.

Among TV celebrities coming out to share their support to observe the Janta Curfew till 9 pm are , Shweta Tiwari, Nakuul Mehta, Karishma Tanna, and others. Sharing videos and pictures on their social media handles, they are requesting people to make the most of this time and don't step out. Shefali Bagga, Vikas Gupta, Sanjay Gagnani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Ssara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Chhavi Hussein and Deepika Singh have also extended their support.

Check out TV Celebs supporting Janta Curfew here:

I urge every1 to follow #JantaCurfew 2morrow n so forth.Let us al thank n show r appreciation to da people in da front lines facing ths pandemic,da health care workers deserve r gratitude n acknowledgement as much as possible.Tomorrow 5pm let us gv r heroes a #NationWideApplause — HK (@eyehinakhan) March 21, 2020

