Janta Curfew: Mika Singh plays host to Kapil Sharma as they perform live in the balcony; Watch VIDEO

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh perform live on the balcony amid the Janta Curfew that was imposed on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Check out the video.

The entire entertainment industry has joined hands with other people and obliged with the rules of Janta Curfew imposed on Sunday, March 22, 2020, as a means to fight Coronavirus. Moreover, every one of them has come out of their balconies and expressed their gratitude to all servicemen including policemen, doctors, nurses, municipal staff, etc. for performing duties selflessly even during such a crucial situation. This has been done by clapping hands, beating utensils, playing drums, sirens and other unique ways as a token of respect.

In the midst of all this, Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma have resorted to another measure which is sure to catch your attention. The singer plays host to Kapil as the latter plays his drum set thereby entertaining a huge crowd of fans who cheered for the two of them. But the only difference this time is that the live performance has taken place at Mika Singh’s balcony and the audiences too have stayed at their own homes thereby resorting to social distancing amid the Coronavirus scare.

Check out the video below:

As we can see, Mika Singh shouts out the comedian’s name as the fans in the nearby buildings respond to the same with loud cheers. Kapil Sharma proves again that he is a storehouse of talent by playing the drum set like a pro! A few hours back, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor joined hands with the wider public to acknowledge unsung warriors by cheering for them from his balcony. The best part is that his daughter Anayra joined him for the same.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Effect: Kapil Sharma says, ‘I'll spend time with my daughter during quarantine period)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More