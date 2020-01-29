Jaskaran Singh is thrilled for his new venture as Sunny Chaddha in Naati Pinky ki Lambi Love Story

Talking about taking up the character, he said, "Sunny as a character mixes up with everyone, so the scene spacing is great. He does have all the wealth on him but does not let that come in between his friendship with Arjun."

Actor Jaskaran Singh loves to experiment with his character. After playing negative in Udaan as Lallan, Jaskaran is now looking forward to playing a rich, spoilt brat Sunny Chaddha in his next, Naati Pinky ki Lambi Love Story. The actor states he is in a happy state right now as this role is challenging as well as fun to portray. He got talking about the show, and picking up the character in a chat with Pinkvilla, and here's the insight he gave us.

“The show is based out of Delhi. I play Sunny Chaddha, a flamboyant typical Delhi guy. Sunny wears the best of the clothes and perfumes, drives luxury cars and has an attitude of his own, something which a typical Delhi rich guy does. About the character, Sunny is a co-partner with Arjun (the lead guy) and they together run a wedding planning company. While Arjun looks into creative decisions, Sunny is the financier on board.”

Ask him what prompted him to take up this show, he says, “Sunny as a character mixes up with everyone, so the scene spacing is great. He does have all the wealth on him but does not let that come in between his friendship with Arjun. I guess anyone would love to play this kind of role where one gets the feeling of the wealthiest person around. Moreover, that attitude and self-ego was a challenge to play as I am totally the opposite in nature, so I had to work on that. I take inspirations from real-life characters so my friends from Delhi and Chandigarh did play a key role in molding me”

