Jasleen Matharu falls ill after meeting Sidharth’s mother and Shehnaaz Gill; Admitted in hospital

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu has shared a video on her social media where she is admitted to the hospital. She shared in the video that she fell ill after getting the news of the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla and post-meeting his family. She shared that she developed a fever due to the atmosphere at late Sidharth Shukla’s residence.

The actress shared in the video, “When Sidharth died and I went to his house, the atmosphere was such that after meeting Shehnaaz and Sidharth's mom, I returned home and received the msg where someone asked me to die. I got so affected. I felt life is so unpredictable. I don't know what happened to me. I had to get myself admitted to the hospital. I had 104 fever last night, and now it's 103. I am still getting better. Please take care of yourself and pray for my recovery as well.”

Jasleen had earlier shared about the condition of Shehnaaz Gill after the sudden demise of the actor at 40. She said that she met Shehnaaz and she was completely blank. She kept staring and had turned pale. The usually chirpy and fun-loving Shehnaaz was sitting quietly with a completely blank look on her face. She was continuously staring at one place and Jasleen shook her up and tried to talk to her. Shehnaaz asked her to sit beside her and it was heartbreaking to see her this way. Jasleen said that Shehnaaz was sitting quietly and kept nodding her head in denial. "Aisa lag raha tha jaise usse kuch yaad aa jata tha aur woh sarr nod karne lag jaati jaise flashes aate hain waise ek sum", Jasleen said and asked her to eat something and sleep for some time.