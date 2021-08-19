Jasmin Bhasin is all smiles in latest PIC; We wonder if her 'Muskurane ki wajah' is beau Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin doesn’t need any introduction. She is one of the most popular celebrities in the telly world. The actress always shares pictures and videos on her social media handle. Her popularity has increased after her stint in Bigg Boss 14. After the show, she has been part of many music videos along with her beau Aly Goni. The couple never shies away from giving us relationship goals. Their pictures say a lot about their chemistry. Today, the gorgeous actress has shared a lovely picture of her.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, the actress captioned it as, (“You are the reason for my smile.”) In the photo, she is seen wearing a black T-shirt and posing for the camera. The actress is smiling and has opted for simple minimal makeup. She has also used nude colour lipstick and given kajal a miss. Her hair is styled with a center partition and left open.

Fans called her gorgeous. Some even mentioned Aly’s name in the comments section because of the caption.

News agency IANS quoted Jasmin saying, “I want to take up work where I'm able to motivate people and live up to their expectations. That's why I'm taking time. I have four or five offers right now. Other people have made me what I'm today with their love and support. I don't want to disappoint them.”

