Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni to Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya: 5 Instagram-worthy pics of TV couples from exotic vacay

TV actors comparatively have a hectic schedule with the number of hours required on a daily basis to keep the reels rolling. This makes them thrive for a long holiday away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Last month, many television couples jetted off to international destinations to spend quality time with their better halves. From Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Karishma Tanna-Varun Banega to Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, these couples flocked away to get touristy and clicked some Instagram-worthy pics of themselves. Check out:

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had a lovely time with each other in Spain where they explored museums and indulged in some street food and ice-creams. Jasmin posted some pretty snaps on her Instagram, and this is our personal favourite.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

This couple travelled to UK to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Disha's Instagram account is all about lovely videos of them enjoying cafes. Apart from the picturesque location, another highlight of this photo is Disha's outfit.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami along with their family travelled to Switzerland and had the best days of their life. From visiting the chocolate park, and enjoying the snow, he gave a sneak peek into their 'masti' from Switzerland.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

Karishma and Varun were in Spain for their honeymoon and enjoyed the beach life with swims, parties on yachts, and a carefree time. They also posted several mushy photos of themselves from this trip. We are not complaining!

Asim Riaz and Himanashi Khurana

Asim Riaz may have gone all out inside the Bigg Boss 13 house to declare his love for Himanshi but in reality, he is very guarded about his personal life. He too went on a trip to Turkey with his ladylove and explored some amazing places. Their Instagram is filled with pictures from their vacation.

