Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni look all cheerful as they come to support Bharti’s quiz show; PHOTOS

Television industry’s favourite real life couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were recently spotted together at a game show. The couple became popular from the game show Bigg Boss 14, where they won the hearts of the fans with their genuine and entertaining personality. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are again collaborating for a game show organized by Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple was recently spotted at the sets of the quiz show named, “Indian Game Show.”

In the recent pictures of the Bigg Boss couple, they are seen very happy and comfortable with each other as the get clicked by the paps. Jasmin Bhasin is looking cool and casual as she had donned a loose t-shirt along with black joggers. Aly Goni is looking dapper in the purple tracksuit and light blue shoes. Both of them had worn black stylish sunglasses.

See pictures here-

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are among the most popular couples of social media. They entered Bigg Boss as good friends and fell in love inside the house. The couple is quite vocal about their love and they are often seen posting pictures and videos with one another. They have also appeared in numerous music videos. They will be soon seen in the comedy quiz show by Bharti Singh. Jasmin and Aly Goni will be joined other celebs like Aditya Narayan, Punit, Shantanu Maheswari, Rucha Hasabnis and others. The show will be aired on the Bharti Singha and Haarsh’s youtube channel Bharti TV.



Also read- Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni and other celebs enjoy at the grand sangeet ceremony of Shireen Mirza; PHOTOS