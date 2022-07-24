Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni return from romantic vacation in Spain; coordinate in casuals at airport: WATCH

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most-loved couples in the telly industry. The two sneaked out to the international destination, Spain for a holiday. The duo spent quality time with each other and some posted love-dipped videos and pictures of themselves on their respective social media handles. After a long romantic vacation, Jasmin and Aly returned to Mumbai on Saturday night, July 23, and looked quite rejuvenated. They posed for the paparazzi and smiled and waved at them too.

Jasmin Bhasin wore printed black and white lower and shirt while Aly Goni looked smart in printed shorts and a black t-shirt. They returned after their three-week-long trip. These two have been friends for the past several years but they realised their love for each other inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Aly Goni entered the reality show as a wild card contestant and stated that he couldn't see Jasmin cry, and therefore, he joined the show to be her shield. Love blossomed between the two and are lovingly called 'JasLy' by their fans.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, prior to her birthday on June 28, Jasmin Bhasin shared that due to work commitments, she wouldn't be travelling anywhere. However, Jasmin revealed that she will go on a long-delayed trip with beau Aly Goni after fulfilling her work commitments. The actress received diamond earrings as a birthday present from Aly, and they kept it an intimate affair with just family members in attendance.

Talking about Jasmin Bhasin, she will soon be seen in the Punjabi film 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal.

