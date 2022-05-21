Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni tease fans with news of their marriage; Share about sending out invites soon

The fans of the most adorable couple of Bigg Boss 15, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are very excited about the recent post of the duo. It seems wedding bells are ringing for the couple as Aly Goni took to social media to share the greatest news of his life. The actor has been friends with Jasmin Bhasin for a long time, but the duo fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss. The couple has been in a strong and committed relationship for more than a year now and now reportedly the couple will be tying the knot.

As per the recent story of Aly Goni, he shared, “Baat pakki ho gyi hai and humne apne parents ko bhi inform kar dia hai. Ab bas invitations bhejna baki hai. Humne decide kia hai digital medium ke through sabko btana ka.” Jasmin Bhasin also shared in her story, “Aapko pata chal gya hoga ki hum finally yeh step le rahe hai. Hum bohot excited and I am sure aap bhi bohot excited honge, toh wait kijeye hum bohot hi jald date announce karte hai.”

Recently rumours were doing the rounds that Jasmin and Aly have secretly tied the knot. Many media portals shared some pictures of Jasmin dressed as a bride. However, Jasmin finally reacted to these rumours. She took to her Instagram handle and refuted these rumours. On her Instagram story, Jasmin wrote, “To all the portals posting my pictures and writing ‘Jasmin Bhasin's Secret Wedding Pictures' Mere pyaare doston jab bhi zindagi mein shaadi karoongi dhoom dhaam se kardongi, aapko bhi invite karoongi. Chori chori nahi karoongi, Isiliye please ye sab likhna band hardo yaar. Mein sirf aur sirf kaam mein busy hoon filhaal.” Jasmin Bhasin will be soon making her film debut with the Punjabi movie, Honeymoon.

