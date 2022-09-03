Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni dance together in the rain, show off their crackling chemistry; BTS video

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni form the most popular and highly loved couples of the telly world. They met in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14, and the duo instantly fell in love with each other. Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans are going gaga over them. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are tagged as the sweetest couple in the industry and their fans adorably call them 'Jasly'. The couple had recently announced their collaboration for a music video titled ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’. Jasmin recently shared a BTS video from their music videos and the fans are by their chemistry.

In the recent video shared by Jasmin Bhasin, she is seen dancing in the rain with beau Aly Goni. Jasmin is looking stunning in a shimmery white saree with a long slit. She paired it with a stylish blouse. Aly Goni sported a black tracksuit. Jasmin Bhasin is seen moving around Aly, holding is hand. She shared in the captions, “That’s how we were enjoying rain #bts #sajaungalutkarbhi.”

About Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi:

Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is a recreation that has aptly kept the essence of the RD Burman's Chura Liya. The song is irresistibly good and it will be tough for the audience to take their eyes off them. The track is an instant mood lifter with a peppy tune that is a must in your party playlist. The melodious voice to Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi has been given by the legendary Shaan and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics are written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and Kunaal Vermaa. Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is produced by Saregama. The song is now out on the Saregama Music YouTube channel.

