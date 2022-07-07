Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni jet off to Paris for a romantic vacation; Check PICS

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. And while she is a delight to watch onscreen, her social media activities have also kept the audiences engaged. Jasmin is quite active on her Instagram handle and has a huge fan following owing to her glamourous pictures. Speaking of her personal life, Jasmin met Aly Goni in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 and the duo instantly fell in love with each other.

Recently, Aly and Jasmin were spotted in casual outfits at Mumbai airport as they left for their most awaited vacation. Now the duo is living their best life as they have jetted to Paris for a vacation. Today, Jasmin took to her Instagram story, shared a picture of herself, and said, "Itni door aake kuch nahi khareeda". In this picture, Jasmin looks chic as she sported a casual look and sunglasses. Prior to this, the actress also dropped photos of the ice cream and drink she enjoyed on her outing.

On the other hand, her beau Aly Goni gave a glimpse of the beautiful morning of his vacation. In a video shared by Aly on his Instagram handle, we can see Jasmin sitting opposite him as the duo enjoys their breakfast in a streetside cafe. 'Jasly' fans can expect more such amazing pictures and videos from their romantic tour.

Ever since TV actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made their relationship public, their fans are going gaga over them. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are tagged as the sweetest couple in the industry.

Recently, Jasmin rang on her birthday on June 28. Aly Goni had left no stone unturned to make her day special. He gave her a beautiful present and celebrated her birthday at night. The birthday party was attended by numerous celebs including Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Sharma, Krishna Mukherjee, Arslan Goni, and many others. They were seen dancing and having a gala time at the party. There were three cakes for the actress, and she was seen as very excited to enjoy the day with her loved ones.

On the work front, Aly and Jasmin also collaborated for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans.

