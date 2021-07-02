Jasmin Bhasin and beau Aly Goni’s cute Instagram PDA is unmissable; Check out the VIDEO

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin spent some quality time together. The duo tried their hands on Instagram games. Scroll to see.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been the talk of the town ever since they started dating. The duo participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 14. They were good friends for years but their equation changed during the reality show. Aly and Jasmin were among the strongest contestants on the show and had confessed their feelings on national television. Since then, the lovebirds have kept their fans and followers updated on their personal as well as professional lives.

Aly and beau Jasmin spent some quality time together and their Instagram Public Display of Affection (PDA) is unmissable. Jasmin shared a video on her story where she could be heard laughing her heart out as she played an Instagram game with Aly. Boyfriend Aly also shared the same video on his Instagram story leaving his fans in awe.

Aly and Jasmin had flown to Goa early this week to celebrate the latter's birthday and had a gala time there. They were recently papped at the airport as they made their way out. On Jasmin’s birthday, Aly had penned a sweet note along with some beautiful pictures with her. “Sometimes I look at u and I wonder how I got to be so damn luckyyy. I don’t have words to describe what all u have done for me.. I just want to say thank u and I promise to be by ur side always, no matter what Best friend for life. god blesss u and stay happy always love u so much. happy birthday,” wrote Aly.

