Jasmin Bhasin and Shivin Narang’s romantic chemistry in ‘Ijazzat Hai’ is winning hearts; VIDEO

Jasmin Bhasin and Shivin Narang are among the leading names in the Television industry. The duo had announced about collaboration for a music video, a few days back. The actors individually enjoy a massive fan following on social media and their fans were very excited about their collaboration. Jasmin Bhasin and Shivin Narang have worked together for the music video named, “Ijazzat Hai”, and their romantic chemistry in the video is truly unmissable.

The music video will take you back to your college and re-ignite the feeling of love for your special someone. The dance in the rain is very adorable and Jasmin Bhasin looks stunning in a black saree. The actress looks beautiful in the music video and Shivin Narang is also dapper in the music video. The music video is produced by Zee Music Originals and voice is given by Raj Barman. The music composer is Sachin Gupta and the lyrics are by Kumaar. The video offers the essence of first love in the rain and fans are loving the song.



Both Jasmin and Shivin have been working back-to-back on music videos. Jasmin was last seen in a music video titled "Kya kar dia", her other music videos include Kya Kar Diya, Yaaron Sab Dua Karo, Pyaar Karte Ho Na, Chann Mahiya Ve, and others. She has also worked with her beau Aly Goni in music videos like Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, 2 Phone, etc.

Shivin was last seen in "Main tera ho gaya", and his other projects include, Mainu Lagda, Chale Aatein Hai, Toota Tara, Dooriyan, Fakira, etc.

Jasmin is making her Punjabi movie debut with "Honeymoon" and she will also be seen in a movie penned by Mahesh Bhatt. Shivin is also making his Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "GoodBye".

