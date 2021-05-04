Jasmin Bhasin answers Rubina Dilaik’s question on marriage with Aly; Shares a list of guests from Bigg Boss 14

Jasmin Bhasin gets asked about her marriage plans by Rubina Dilaik. Former also opens up about the Bigg Boss 14 contestants.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin is in the limelight these days. She was loved in the show for her participation in the tasks and her romance with the actor Aly Goni. The actress has worked on numerous projects after coming out of the show. Her music video with beau Aly Goni received a lot of appreciation, owing to their excellent chemistry. The couple has been going steady after coming out of the show and she has also visited his family in Jammu. Recently, she was asked about her wedding and her answer left everyone stunned.

Jasmin was asked by Rubina Dilaik about her plans of getting married to Aly Goni. To this, she replied that as of now, the wedding is not happening, but in the future, they will be getting married. She also added that Rubina will surely get an invitation card when her wedding will be finalised. She was also asked one word about the former Bigg Boss 14 contestants for which she said that Rubina is smart, Nikki is immature, Rakhi is entertaining, Rahul is a good friend and calls Abhinav a jungle boy.

Jasmin Bhasin was among the most competent contestants of the show and was loved by the audiences. There were some instances of fights between her and Rubina Dilaik during tasks but it looks like things have resolved between them now.

She was recently seen in an emotional music video with the actor-beau Aly Goni, which was named Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega. The music video has been hailed for the lyrics and realistic acting otors.

