Jasmin Bhasin Birthday: Hina Khan, Eijaz Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Sonali Phogat & others wish the actor

Gorgeous actress Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular names of the telly town. Jasmin ringed on her birthday on June 28 and she had a grand celebration on the previous night with bae Aly Goni and her friends. Dil Se Dil Tak actress enjoys a massive fan following and she is loved by all for her innocent smile as well as charming personality. The actress has been part of several popular TV shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Bigg Boss 14, and others. The actress made her big screen debut with the Punjabi movie, Honeymoon, which is due to be released soon. The actress will also be working in a Bollywood movie penned by Mahesh Bhatt very soon.

On her special day, her beau Aly Goni had thrown a grand party for her with beautiful cakes and a massive gathering of all her friends. Some popular names include Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Krishna Mukherjee and many others. She was also seen dancing with them and having a great time. Numerous celebs took to social media for wishing Jasmin Bhasin, a very happy birthday.

Some posts are mentioned below-

