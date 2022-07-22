Jasmin Bhasin bites Aly Goni's arm; Eijaz Khan, Krishna Mukherjee & more have something to say

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her cute smile and glamorous pictures. The actress gained more popularity when she participated in Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 14 where she met the love of her life Aly Goni. The two fell in love with each other in the Bigg Boss house and soon expressed their feelings. Since then, Jasmin and Aly are going heads strong and are adored by their fans. The couple recently shared a cute video on social media.

In the post shared by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Jasmin Bhasin is seen biting Aly’s arm. He says, ‘Tu rani nahi pishachini hai (You are a vampire)”. Jasmin Bhasin looks adorable in a green printed dress and Aly sported a white shirt with shorts. He also sported a baseball cap and black sunglasses. Numerous celebs and fans of the couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, commented on the post. Amrita Kak wrote, “U both are maddddddddddd”, Krishna Mukherjee wrote, “Hahahhah”, Eijaz Khan wrote, “arre bechaari. kitne pyaari pishaachini hai !!” Purva Rana, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Ruhaanika Dhawan, and others dropped laughing emojis.

Jasmin Bhasin's career

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Jasmin is making her Punjabi movie debut with "Honeymoon" opposite Gippy Grewal. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut and will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's next. Also, Jasmin recently collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

