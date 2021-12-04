Jasmin Bhasin buys a new house; Beau Aly Goni congratulates her, says ‘I m so proud of you’

It is a huge achievement for actress Jasmin Bhasin as she has finally fulfilled her dream of buying a house. The 31-year-old is beyond happy with her most expensive possession and her boyfriend Aly Goni is also very proud for her. He shared a sweet post with her new home in the backdrop and expressed his joy for Jasmin.

Aly Goni shared a photo with Jasmin Bhasin and captioned it, "I m so so sooo proud of you Congratulations on ur new house meri jaan I know how much u have worked hard for this." Aly looked dapper in a white printed shirt, ripped pants and slip ons. Jasmin, on the other hand, was seen in a casual yellow joggers and white printed tee.

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Jasmin Bhasin had a very sweet reaction to Aly's post that surely won hearts of the Bigg Boss 14 couple fans. The actress responded as, "Our home." Many others from the entertainment world took to the comments section to congratulate Jasmin.

Jasmin Bhasin also posted a video from her new home as she enjoyed watching TV. The living room has a brown colour with a clock, chequered curtains, furniture and a plant, which gives it a classy yet vintage vibe. The house also includes pink walls, tall chairs and a stylish table with a beautifully lit ceiling light.



