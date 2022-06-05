Jasmin Bhasin, Dheeraj Dhoopar with wife Vinny enjoy 'games' night at Sandiip Sikcand's house; See PICS

Producer-actor Sandiip Sikcand held a party at his home on Saturday evening, which was attended by his near and dear ones. Many known faces from the television industry were seen partying around and their faces prove that they had a ball. Actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin with boyfriend Aly Goni were seen posing for pictures with Sandiip. Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is currently in the news for his temporary exit from the show, was also seen with his wife Vinny Arora.

Actor Ssudeep Sahir, seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, was in full spirits too at Sandiip Sikcand's home. He captioned the photo, "Games night." Dheeraj, Ssudip, and everyone else commented on this post by dropping heart emojis. From playing Dumb Charades to laughing their hearts out, Dheeraj posted glimpses from the fun night on his Instagram story. Vinny, who is pregnant, looked lovely in a blue gown as she smiled her way throughout the game.

Check out Sandiip Sikcand's post here:

Sandiip Sikcand, who shares a close equation with Karan V Grover was among the few who were invited to his wedding. Sandiip shared inside photos from the wedding and celebrated the union of Karan and Poppy's love. He posted pictures from the wedding day and captioned: "When your two absolute favourite people get married it's all about love, happiness, smiles, laughter, joy and that's exactly what I wish for @karanvgrover and @poppyjabbal Stay awesome and blessed you two and stay as lovely as you are. Love you and thank you for the absolutely fabulous last two days #MayDay 31.05.2022 (sic)"

See the post here:

Talking about Jasmin Bhasin, reports are rife that she will be making her Bollywood debut with a Mahesh Bhatt film. A few days ago, hers and Aly's post even indicated their possible marriage which has left fans excited. Sandiip, on the other hand, is geared up for his new show, 'Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain' with Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe.

