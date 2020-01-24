Jasmin Bhasin on Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji co star Sejal Sharma's suicide: Don't see any reason why did she did it

Sejal Sharma Suicide: The news of Sejal Sharma's suicide has left the entire industry in shock, and now, her Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji co-star spoke about this step of hers.

Not very long ago, we woke up to the news about the suicide of actor Kushal Punjabi. And well, days after the incident took place, the reports about Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma's suicide have shaken the entire industry. The actress reportedly ended her life on Friday morning, however, there is nothing that is known about the incident yet. However, if reports are to be believed, she took this step owing to her personal reasons.

And while everyone is still trying to cope up with this news, her co-star from Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji has spoken about this step that she has taken. Just how all of us are in shock about the news, Jasmin Bhasin too, seemed to be rather shocked and saddened with it. She went on to say how she is left in shock and is disturbed given how she was a very happy girl and also added how the two of them got along well. She added how she does not see any reason for suicide, and that is is very sad.

Sejal is from Udaipur and is in fact, a very cheerful person, someone who enjoys acting and dancing. When she got the role of Simmi Khosla in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, she was extremely happy since she always wanted to be an actress.

Credits :SpotboyE

