Jasmin Bhasin enjoys vacation in Dubai with BF Aly Goni as they spend time in the desert; See PICS

TV power duo Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been teasing fans with the cutest PDA ever since the two walked out of the Bigg Boss house. The pair made headlines for their hard-to-miss couply moments. The stars have taken the internet by storm with their outdoor appearances since they opened up about their feelings for each other on national television. Fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of the lovebirds as soon as they head out in the city together.

Jasmin and Aly are spending quality time with each other by going on trips. Only a few months ago, the pair was seen vacationing in Kashmir as they posed for cute snaps by the mountains. Now, the two are enjoying their time together in Dubai. Jasmin took to her Instagram handle to share a fiery picture with her boyfriend. In the photo, we see the two donning uber cool outfits while lying on the desert sand. Along with the post the reality TV star put a hashtag, “Caption this”. Meanwhile, Aly commented under the post with a flying kiss emoji to shower his love. He also posted individual pictures of him on his personal handle.

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s pictures:

Meanwhile, Aly opened up about the relationship he shares with Jasmin in a recent chat with Hindustan Times. The star quoted, “Nothing has changed. We were best friends before and still are. We behave like that only with each other.” He also added how the duo’s friendship has become even stronger than before.

