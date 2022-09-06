Jasmin Bhasin is an ethnic diva in yellow floral suit as she gets papped at airport; PICS

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most fashionable actresses in the telly town. The actress came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and later starred in numerous shows. She has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. The actress surely knows to make heads turn with her charming smile and cute expression and fans adore her for her realistic nature. The actress was recently spotted in a beautiful suit at the airport.

As per the latest pictures of Bigg Boss 14 fame, the actress was recently spotted at the airport in a beautiful yellow suit. It has intricate floral embroidery work on the kurta with lace design on the edges. Jasmin had paired the suit with a blue dupatta. She has worn brown wedges and carrying a light pink purse. Dil Se Dil Tak actress has also put on black sunglasses.

See photos here-

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She is making her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin has also signed her Bollywood film that is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film.

Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai' and also featured in 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Her last appearance was opposite beau Aly Goni in the popular music video titled ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni on pressures of a relationship: ‘We’re are not like a normal couple’