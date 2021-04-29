Jasmin Bhasin feels lucky to be around Aly Goni’s family in pandemic & talks about her chemistry with her beau

Jasmin Bhasin revealed she is feeling blessed to be around Aly Goni’s family in COVID 19 situation and she also shared her feelings for Aly after coming out of Bigg Boss 14 house.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been good friends for a long time before they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. Though they entered as friends to support each other, they ended up falling in love with one another. Aly expressed his feelings when Jasmin Bhasin had to exit the Bigg Boss house and he suffered a panic attack due to her leaving. After coming out of the show, they went to Aly’s hometown and stayed there and also released their music video.

At present, in the difficult COVID 19 situation, they are back at Aly’s home in Jammu as Jasmin is enjoying her time with Aly’s family. In an interview with ETimes TV, Jasmin opened up about spending time with Aly’s family. She said that it is fun to be around friends and family. She said that in the pandemic situation, people are suffering due to loneliness as they are stuck inside their homes, but she feels lucky that they made the decision to stay at Aly’s home in Jammu. She finds it lovely being around the family and calls it a blessing for being around loved ones in this tough phase. She adds that his family is very cool, chilled, sweet, and good. She likes the high energy and positive vibe of the family.

On being asked about the changes in their relationship after coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, Jasmin replied that they have been staying together for some time and they thought that things will change for them. But in reality, nothing has changed between them. They have the same understanding, chemistry, fights, leg-pulling, and other things. Everything is cool between them.

The couple recently appeared in a music video together named ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega’ in which the emotional side of the actors has been displayed. The song is being loved by the audience and their fans.

Also read- Aly Goni opens up on his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin; Finds it sweet when fans insist on their marriage

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×