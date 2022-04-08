Jasmin Bhasin follows summer style as she dons a crop top and bootcut trousers at airport; PHOTOS

Jasmin Bhasin is among the most popular names in the television industry and has been part of numerous TV shows. She came to the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq, in which played the role of Twinkle Taneja. Her other shows include Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. The actress enjoys a huge fan base for her adorable looks and her impressive acting. Jasmin Bhasin was recently snapped in a stylish outfit as she stepped out of the airport.

In the pictures of the Bigg Boss 14 actress, she has sported a comfy and casual blue crop top along with white bootcut trousers. She paired the look with black sunglasses and black high heel boots. Her hair was tied up and accessorized her look with stacked bracelets as well as studded earrings.

See Jasmin Bhasin’s pics here-

The actress will be soon making her Punjabi movie debut with the movie ‘Honeymoon’. The male lead of the movie is Gippy Grewal. She had shared a boomerang clip, in which, apart from the happy faces and the fun effect, Jasmin’s red lehenga paired with an oversized jacket, looks very attractive. It’s proof that Jasmin can rock any style with ease. Further, alongside the clip, the caption reads - “It’s a wrap #honeymoon #gippygrewal #jasminbhasin”.

Jasmin Bhasin has also worked in numerous music videos in the past more than one year. Her music videos with her beau Aly Goni were loved by their fans.

