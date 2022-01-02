Jasmin Bhasin on fulfilling her dream of buying a house: This is the beginning of a new journey

Television star Jasmin Bhasin recently fulfilled her dream of buying a house. The 31-year-old was all over the headlines, last month, after she bought a new house in Mumbai. Now, in a recent interview with a daily leading, Jasmin said that she is overwhelmed.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jasmin said, “About 10-12 years back when I came to Mumbai, I didn’t have a roof over my head. I worked very hard so that I could live a life I always dreamed of – a nice house, love and security. This is the beginning of a new journey and I think I need to push myself harder for bigger professional achievements,” she added.

After buying the house, Jasmin’s beau Aly Goni had shared a photo with her and captioned it, "I m so so sooo proud of you Congratulations on ur new house meri jaan I know how much u have worked hard for this." In response to the post, the actress replied, "Our home."

Jasmin, in the past year, featured in songs like Pani Di Gal, Pyaar Ek Tarfaa and more. Speaking about it, Jasmin said, “I used to watch a lot of them and imagine myself in them, dancing like a heroine and looking all glamorous. Once I started receiving offers to be part of music videos in which some amazing singers lent their voices to, I had no reason to say no.”

Jasmin and Aly, who took the internet by storm with their romance in Bigg Boss, bid adieu to 2021 by sharing a picture-perfect moment on Instagram. Along with their picture, Aly wrote, “Bye bye 2021 Thank u for everything.”