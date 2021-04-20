Jasmin Bhasin gets goofy with Aly Goni in a cute selfie; Urges all to 'Stay home, stay safe' amid COVID surge

Amid the surge in COVID 19 cases, Janta Curfew has been put in place. Amid this, Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin is spending time with beau Aly Goni. She took to social media to share a cute selfie as she sent out an important message for all.

Over the past few weeks, COVID 19 cases have been on the rise and hence, several restrictions have been imposed in many states including Maharashtra. Many celebs are staying at home amid the lockdown and speaking of this, Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are making the most of this time with each other. The duo, whose relationship became a highlight on the 14th season of Bigg Boss, is spending time together and Jasmin's recent post is proof of it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jasmin shared a cute selfie with beau Aly as she spent her lockdown with him. In the picture, we can see Jasmin acting all goofy while Aly seemed to be in a lazy mood. The couple seemed to be getting goofy at home amid the lockdown as they make the most of this time. With the cute selfie, Jasmin also shared an important message for everyone and urged them to stay home amid the rising cases of COVID 19 in the country.

Sharing the photo, Jasmin tagged Aly and wrote, "Stay home, Stay safe." The couple sent netizens in awe as they gave them a glimpse of their lockdown shenanigans with the selfie.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the duo has been the talk of the town since their stint in Bigg Boss 14. Post Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin and Aly have spent a lot of time together and many a time have been spotted in the city while hanging out with friends. They also shot for Tony Kakkar's music video Tera Suit together and managed to leave netizens in awe of their cute chemistry.

