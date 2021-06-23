Jasmin Bhasin gets surprise from beau Aly Goni ahead of her birthday; THIS is how she reacted

Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday is coming close and fans have already started celebrating it. She celebrates her special day on June 28.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni never miss any chance of shelling out couple goals. They are madly in love and always show it in public. Right from spending time with each other to coming to pick up at the airport, the two never disappoint their fans. And today also it was no exception. The actor thought of giving a surprise to his girlfriend as her birthday is also approaching. She celebrates her birthday on June 28. It looks like he is treating his lady love with lots of love and send her flowers.

In a recent Instagram upload, the actress shared how she woke up to a sweet surprise sent by the actor. In the picture, we can see a bouquet of pink roses and alongside a note. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Waking up to flowers today @alygoni you definitely know how to make me super happy.” She also added blowing kiss emojis to the note. The flowers were looking beautiful. However, this was not the first bouquet she received in the morning, but she also did one at night.

She had shared that picture also in her stories and wrote, “Coming back home to these cute surprises, thank you @alygoni.”

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Aly has just taken the boyfriend goals notch a bit higher. He has been treating his love very nicely. Their relationship started during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. They became a household name and their fans fondly call them as JasAly. Both also worked together for two music videos since the song - Tera Suit and Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.

