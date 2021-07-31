Jasmin Bhasin gives a boxing twist to the new social media trend; Aly Goni reacts

Staying fit is one of the most favourite hobbies of our Bollywood and TV actors. Weekday or a weekend, they always hit the gym without fail. Also, when we talk about Instagram trends, they always try and keep up with it. TV star Jasmin Bhasin too, finally gave in for the latest trend that has been driving everyone crazy. However, the diva gave it a boxing twist but what caught our attention was Aly Goni’s response in the comments section.

Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram reels and posted a video of her boxing and kick-boxing in the gym. We are sure that you must already be aware of this latest trend on the gram. People all across are doing some activity on the fast music of the song ‘Listen to me now.’ Well, Jasmin, too, gave this trend a try and merged her boxing to this music. Now, that is some creativity! She captioned her reel as, “Just trying to keep up with the trend. But in my way!!!!”

Take a look:

Beau Aly Goni took to the comments section and posted a lion and a heart emoji, and as always, fans showered her comments section with heart and fire emojis.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the cutest couples on the small screen, and currently, they are riding high on the success of their recently released song ‘2 Phone’ sung by Neha Kakkar.

