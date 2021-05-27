  1. Home
Jasmin Bhasin gives a glimpse of her ‘pawfect’ evening as she shares a PIC with her pet

Jasmin Bhasin gives a sneak peek of her evening with her darling pet. The actress enjoys her time playing with it.
1477 reads Mumbai
Aly Goni,Jasmin Bhasin Jasmin Bhasin gives a glimpse of her ‘pawfect’ evening as she shares a PIC with her pet
Television industry's popular lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had tested positive for COVID 19 and now they have recovered and are doing well. The actress was in Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir, with her beau when she contracted the virus. The couple had revealed the news to her fans that they were tested positive along with Aly’s family. They were under home isolation. And now, recently she was spotted in Mumbai with her dog. The actress is back in town now. 

Jasmin Bhasin has shared a selfie with her pet on her Instagram stories. She is seen wearing casual attire which includes a t-shirt and a pajama. She is seen cuddling with her dog and showering love on it. The actress looks pretty. She enjoys a massive fan following on social platforms. After her stint in Bigg Boss 14, she has been seen in many music videos. She has always said that she is thankful to her fans for giving her so much love.

Recently, Jasmin was quoted saying that she is grateful for all opportunities because it changed her life from a struggling model to a successful actor. 

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, Jasmin has been missing from the television screen. She was last seen in the show Naagin. She had participated in many reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 14. It was during the Bigg Boss show she confessed her love to the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor. She gained popularity with the serial Tashan-e-Ishq.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin on her journey & struggles: I’m fearless because I’m always ready for challenges

