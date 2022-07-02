Jasmin Bhasin goes on an autorickshaw ride as she enjoys the monsoon in the city; PIC

Jasmin Bhasin is among the most loved actors in the telly industry. The actress stepped into the TV industry with the show Tashan-e-Ishq and very soon became a household name. Fans of her on-screen roles love the actress but she is also admired for her real life. The delightful smile and sweet nature of Bigg Boss 14 fame, has made everyone her fans. As the monsoon season had just knocked in, Jasmin Bhasin was seen enjoying the weather in an autorickshaw.

In the post shared by the actress, she is seen seated in an autorickshaw and taking a ride around the city. She is seen delighted with the rain and pleasant breeze. The actress looks beautiful in her natural look and she has sported a sweatshirt for the outing. She shared the picture with the captions, “Monsoon and rickshaw rides”, she also added a sticker of ‘memories’ for the day.

Jasmin Bhasin is all set to make her movie debut with Gippy Grewal’s Honeymoon. She will also start the shoot for her Bollywood debut very soon. She was last seen in the music video, Iss Baarish Mein, along with Shaheer Sheikh.

The actress rang on her birthday a few days back and her beau Aly Goni had thrown a special party for her. He also gave her a special gift of precious earrings, which she had sported in the evening. The party was attended by their industry friends including Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidy, Disha Parmar, Krishna Mukherjee, Rahul Sharma and many others. Jasmin looked gorgeous in black bodycon dress with high slit and stud detailing.

She recently shared a story for thanking Bharti Singh and Haarsh for the birthday gift as she said that they were missed at the party. See picture here-

