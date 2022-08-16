Jasmin Bhasin hails Taapsee Pannu's performance in Shabaash Mithu: 'There were moments I cried and..'

Jasmin Bhasin needs no introduction! The star has gained a massive fan following owing to her acting prowess but apart from that, her impeccable fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Jasmin never fails to impress the fashion police and always manages to raise the oomph by donning stunning outfits. Speaking about her social interaction, Jasmin is active on all her social media handles and keeps her fans posted about everything. Today, the actress decided to pen a note after watching Taapsee Pannu's film Shabhaash Mithu.

Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabhaash Mithu is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj wherein Taapsee is seen essaying the role of a cricketer. Today, Jasmin took to her Twitter handle and penned an overwhelming note for Taapsee Pannu praising her performance in Shabaash Mithu. Jasmin wrote, "Watched #ShabaashMithu today. @taapsee I have So much respect for your performances for the roles you chose to do and how single handedly ace them!! What an incredible actress you are. I swear there were moments when I cried and felt how Mitthu would have been feeling !!"

Speaking of her personal life, Jasmin and Aly Goni fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 14. Ever since they made their relationship public, the duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She is making her debut in the Punjabi industry with movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin has also signed her Bollywood film that is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film.

Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

