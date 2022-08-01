Jasmin Bhasin is here to 'create trends' as she dons a dazzling outfit in transition reel on 'Naughty Naughty'

Jasmin Bhasin needs no introduction! The star has gained a massive fan following owing to her acting prowess but apart from that, her impeccable fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Jasmin never fails to impress the fashion police and always manages to raise the oomph by donning stunning outfits. She is a star with amazing fashion sense, and her cute looks and flattering smile are simply the best to make her fans go gaga.

Jasmin Bhasin's new reel

Jasmin Bhasin is connected to her fans through her social media handle, where she always treats her followers with pictures and videos and keeps her fandom updated on her whereabouts. Today, Jasmin stunned netizens as she created a reel. At the start, Jasmin can be seen in a casual T-shirt but after the transition, she is seen dressed in a sequined one-shoulder glamourous outfit and looks absolutely breathtaking. Jasmin's dress has puffy sleeves on one side and a cutting detail on the waist. She opted for minimal accessories and left no stones unturned to dazzle in this attire. Sharing this video, Jasmin captioned, "Creating trends !!"

Click here to watch Jasmin's video

Speaking of her personal life, Jasmin and Aly Goni fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 14. Ever since they made their relationship public, the duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She is making her debut in the Punjabi industry with movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin has also signed her Bollywood film that is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film.

Also, Jasmin recently collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

